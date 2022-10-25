New details in deadly Picture Rocks shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Court documents obtained by News 4 Tucson are shedding light into what may have led up to the death of a Picture Rocks man on Thursday.
According to the interim complaint from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Ocksai and his father, Howard Ocksai, started fighting the evening of Oct. 20.
Both went back to their residences on the premises, but soon after started fighting again.
Nicholas told investigators his father entered his home and the pair began fighting again, with Howard putting his son in a choke hold and also used his walking stick to poke Nicholas in the stomach.
During the fight, Howard took a homemade shotgun made of metal pipes, a nail and a shotgun shell from Nicholas, breaking it in half.
When Nicholas went to put the makeshift gun back together, it fired, striking Howard who was later taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
Nicholas was arrested and charged with second degree murder.