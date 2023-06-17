Neighbors recount witnessing fatal bear attack of Tucson man

PRESCOTT, Ariz (KVOA) – Yesterday morning, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man had died after being aggressively attacked by a male black bear.

According to witness accounts, Steve Jackson, 66, of Tucson, AZ, had been sitting having coffee at a table on his property where he was building a home, when the bear attacked.

Through investigation, officials determined that the bear attacked while Jackson was unaware, and dragged him approximately 75 feet down an embankment.

Detectives interviewed neighbors that said they realized what was happening when they heard the victim screaming. The neighbors tried their best to intervene by shouting and honking car horns, but the bear would not disengage.

One neighbor then took it upon himself to retrieve his rifle and shoot the bear. Unfortunately by that time, Steve Jackson had succumbed to his horrible injuries.

The bear was dead on the scene once officials arrived.

Jackson’s property was located in the Groom Creek Area, a heavily wooded, remote area, not near recreational sites for camping.

According to detectives, after preliminary investigating, there did not appear to be anything on the site that would have precipitated an attack by the bear, such as food, a cooking site, or access to water.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has said this sort of attack is highly uncommon and unusual, with only one other fatal attack known since the mid-1980s. AZGFD is investigating what may have caused the attack, though they do not currently have a theory other than predatory response.

YCSO will be conducting the death investigation, and more information will be released when available.

Though the attack happened in an area away from recreational camping sites, YCSO and AZGFD caution people to take precautions when camping, such as locking up food in a vehicle and not leaving out items such as toothpaste that may bring a bear to your campsite.

They also want to remind people not to shoot bears they see unless there is an imminent threat.