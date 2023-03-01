 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

Murder-Kidnapping trial for Clements goes to jury

  Updated
  • 0
Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - The murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements is wrapping up.

He's accused of killing 6 year old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Her remains were discovered five years later.

The fate of Christopher Clements is now in the hands of eight men and four women.

They've been sitting in the jury box listening to testimony for ten days.

They also heard closing arguments this afternoon.

Prosecutor Tracy Miller spent nearly an hour telling jurors Christopher Clements and only Christopher Clemens is responsible for the murder and kidnapping of Isabel Celis.

From calling the Celis residence multiple times prior to the disappearance to mentioning his cellphone being at Avra Valley and Trico Roads where the remains were found.

She said he is the one who lead law enforcement there five years after Isabel was taken from her bedroom.

She also mentioned the folder My Secret App where photos of young girls were scantily dressed showing his attraction to young girls.

Defense attorney Eric Kessler presented his client's side.

He told jurors this was one of the worst cases the most tragic, the most troublesome he's been involved with.

And that it would be wrong to convict the wrong person.

He challenged jurors to find one piece of evidence that makes it impossible for someone other than Christopher Clements to have done this. Saying that if they couldn't it means there's a real possibility that he's not guilty

The jury went home for the day..

Judge James Marner took up a separate matter. Clements said he wants to waive his appearance when the verdict comes in.

He said he wants to go back to Maricopa County for medical reasons . The judge is taking it under advisement.

