Murder-Kidnapping trial for Clements goes to jury

TUCSON (KVOA) - The murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements is wrapping up.
He's accused of killing 6 year old Isabel Celis in 2012.
Her remains were discovered five years later.
The fate of Christopher Clements is now in the hands of eight men and four women.
They've been sitting in the jury box listening to testimony for ten days.
They also heard closing arguments this afternoon.
Prosecutor Tracy Miller spent nearly an hour telling jurors Christopher Clements and only Christopher Clemens is responsible for the murder and kidnapping of Isabel Celis.
From calling the Celis residence multiple times prior to the disappearance to mentioning his cellphone being at Avra Valley and Trico Roads where the remains were found.
She said he is the one who lead law enforcement there five years after Isabel was taken from her bedroom.
She also mentioned the folder My Secret App where photos of young girls were scantily dressed showing his attraction to young girls.
Defense attorney Eric Kessler presented his client's side.
He told jurors this was one of the worst cases the most tragic, the most troublesome he's been involved with.
And that it would be wrong to convict the wrong person.
He challenged jurors to find one piece of evidence that makes it impossible for someone other than Christopher Clements to have done this. Saying that if they couldn't it means there's a real possibility that he's not guilty
The jury went home for the day..
Judge James Marner took up a separate matter. Clements said he wants to waive his appearance when the verdict comes in.
He said he wants to go back to Maricopa County for medical reasons . The judge is taking it under advisement.