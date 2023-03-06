Midtown shooting leads to car crashing into nail salon

TUCSON - (KVOA) A shooting and crash in midtown Monday afternoon left one man critically injured and a business owner completely stunned.
It happened in a strip mall near Broadway Blvd. and Country Club Rd at 1:30 p.m.
According to Tucson Police, moments after the shooting, the car the victim was driving crashed through a nail salon.
Nguyen Le owns White File nail salon.
He had a client in the chair when the shooting happened. Seconds later, he told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink, a car ended up inside his shop.
"I heard a gunshot," Le said. "Two second after that, I heard a tire screech. At that point, I heard a black blur, I grabbed my client and as we were running to the back, I saw the car flying in, glass shattering behind us."
When officers arrived they found the man in the car with life threatening injuries. Police say a suspect is in custody.
Debris and shattered glass is all over the front of the store and inside.
"Somehow I knew this car was going to come through our window," Le said. "First thing I thought of was my client's safety."
Le and his client ran to the back of the salon out of harms way.
He is grateful the crash did not happen a few minutes earlier.
"Ten minutes before the car had hit the front of the building, I had a client and a little kid up front waiting," Le said. "Thank goodness, it didn't happen ten minutes before, that would have been bad."
Le is trying to process what happened and he hopes he can salvage the salon he opened right before COVID-19.
"I'm in shock. I'm trying to take the whole situation in right now," he said.
The salon is boarded up Monday night. Le said he will close his business for about a week. He is hopeful insurance will cover much of the damage.