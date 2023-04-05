Middle schooler arrested, two implicated for making threats

TUCSON (KVOA) — One middle schooler has been arrested and two were implicated in the threat at Wade Carpenter Middle School on Wednesday.
At 8:25 a.m., the Nogales Police Department responded to a threat that occurred at the middle school. The threat was written on a bathroom wall and it warned students about a shooting that would take place at the school on Wednesday.
No students or staff were ever in danger during the investigation.
All suspects have been charged with disruption of an educational institution and for making terroristic threats.