Mesa man faces 170 months in federal prison

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A Mesa man has been sentenced to almost 15 years in federal prison for assaulting an FBI agent in April of 2020.
Gabriel Manzo, 40, was sentenced to 177 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting an FBI agent with a firearm at an FBI office in Phoenix.
On April 20, 2020, Manzo drove to the office and fired three rounds from his pistol from the security fence. He then drove to the front of the building and fired 15 more shots, breaking 11 windows and causing $98,000 in damages.
Manzo returned to his vehicle and began driving away when he saw an FBI agent in a car behind him. Manzo then exited his car and fired three rounds at the agent.
Manzo pleaded guilty to Assault on a Federal Officer and Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.