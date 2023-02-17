Medical examiner gives jurors cause of death for Isabel Celis

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time since Isabel Celis remains were recovered, we now have an insight as to what may have caused her death.
This was the fourth day of testimony in the murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements.
He's accused of killing six-year-old Celis in 2012.
This is his second trial.
Last fall, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.
The jury left the courthouse at 4:00 p.m.
The last person on the witness stand, Dr. Jennifer Chen from the Office of Medical Examiner.
Doctor Chen told jurors Isabel Celis suffered a fractured vertebrae at or near time of death.
She said cause of death was homicide by unspecified means not uncommon to cases that involve skeletal remains.
A fracture to the area would have likely caused some internal bleeding and inflammation but the doctor was not able to be more specific.
The determination of homicide was based on the suspicious circumstances of her death Such as the distance from where she was found, the attempt to conceal the remains, and evidence of trauma.
Tucson police homicide detective Eddie Orozco testified earlier that they found Isabel's remains in a desert area by Trico and Avra Valley roads.
He showed jurors crime scene photos to include a partial skull.
Testimony starts back up Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.