Marana police are sounding the alarm -- after more than 20 burglaries in just the past month.

Criminals are taking advantage of the upcoming holidays - to rip people off.
The dove mountain area is experiencing more car break-ins than ever. Most cases people are leaving their cars *unsecured.*
Lieutenant Tim Brunenkant with the Marana Police Departments said “We’ve criminals go into vehicles that are unlocked, they steal things that obviously interest them, we’ve seen a couple of vehicles being stolen, we've also seen garages being entered by the criminals”.
Tommy Lane, a Dove mountain resident said his car was locked.
He said “I noticed the passenger side window had been busted out , so I didn't touch anything. I called the police, they came out and did their investigation. Then the crime scene investigator came out and took fingerprints”.
Although no one got hurt, something very important was stolen from his truck.
Lane said“They didn't take anything out of the truck other than a pistol”.
Lane also added he’s lived on Dove Mountain for twenty years and never had a problem until a couple of months ago.
So far police do not think the burglaries around the Marana community are related. They have some tips to avoid getting your car broke into.
Lieutenant Tim Brunenkant said “We’re increasing awareness for the community making sure people lock their doors, secure their garage door openers, as well as lock their doors at night”.
If you know anything about these crimes call the Marana police department or 88 crime.