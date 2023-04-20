Man shot by TPD will not face charges

TUCSON (KVOA) - Body camera footage of a shooting that took place two months ago was just released.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team also told News 4 Tucson, the man who was shot by a Tucson police officer will not be facing any charges.
The shooting took place on February 14.
29-year-old Jacques London Taylor was shot, taken to the hospital, and released.
The officer who shot him is back on duty, there is an internal investigation into his actions that remains ongoing.
The incident took place near 29th and Kolb during the early morning hours. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team reported Tucson police received a 9-1-1 call from a crisis counselor in California. He said he was on a three way call to include a friend in Arizona.
"The friend was reporting thoughts of suicide and having a gun. The call disconnected and we believe we may have heard a gunshot."
Police found 29 year old Taylor walking down the street with a gun in his hand. He was told numerous times to put the gun down.
TPD officer is heard on the body cam footage, "He needs to stop or we're going to shoot him. He cannot keep walking away."
the video continued, "Gunshot...He's down, gun's down..."
A gun was found next to Taylor on the street where he was shot. This woman lives nearby and heard the shots. She told News 4 Tucson.
"Until the person is pointing the gun, the finger is on the trigger, I don't believe the police or anyone else should be killing us, or shooting us, and it's obnoxious that it's happening."
We also talked to another person in the neighborhood who declined to go on camera.
He said "The police did their job and protected people in the neighborhood."