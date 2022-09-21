Man killed in dispute over not saying 'thank you' at Brooklyn smoke shop, eyewitness says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, Kupk, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant
flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense
rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to
experience flash flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa
Cruz and San Simon West.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated another round of
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is
likely ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Palo Verde Stand, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Signfciant rain is falling across a large area.
Expect many area washes to flow across the area.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Hickiwan, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu
Oidak, San Simon, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak
Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells
District, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, San Luis and Rincon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 142 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Route 34 and 30 between Comobabi and San Luis will likely
see impacts from flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
No:ligk, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District and Rincon.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man killed in dispute over not saying 'thank you' at Brooklyn smoke shop, eyewitness says

  • 0
Man killed in dispute over not saying 'thank you' at Brooklyn smoke shop, eyewitness says

An apparent argument over not saying "thank you" for opening the door of a Brooklyn smoke shop ended with a 37-year-old man fatally stabbed.

 WABC

Click here for updates on this story

    PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An apparent argument over not saying "thank you" for opening the door of a Brooklyn smoke shop ended with a 37-year-old man fatally stabbed late Tuesday.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Park Slope Convenience on 4th Avenue in Park Slope.

"It was just about not saying 'thank you' for opening the door for him," employee Kharef Alsaidi said as he reopened the bodega.

Alsaidi said the victim opened the door for the suspect and then asked, "Why don't you say, 'Thank you for opening the door'?"

The suspect responded, "I didn't tell you to open the door for me."

The verbal dispute quickly escalated to a physical altercation that spilled outside the store, and the victim is said to have taunted the suspect, telling him, "Stab me if you can do it."

The suspect grabbed a knife from his bicycle and stabbed the victim the abdomen and neck, according to authorities.

"The victim started screaming, 'He stabbed me, he stabbed me,'" Alsaidi said.

He said the victim stumbled back into the store, "bleeding all over the floor."

The man was rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect biked away south on the 4th Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation in ongoing.

"I tried to deescalate the problem by telling the guy, 'Just put the knife away. He's not worth it. It's not worth it," Alsaidi said. "I did my best to deescalate, but nothing worked."

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

