Man connected in Amtrak shooting pleads guilty

TUCSON (KVOA) — Supervisory agent Mike Garbo was killed when he was struck by gunfire while searching for marijuana on a train at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson on October 4, 2021.

A Tucson police officer and another agent were also hurt in the gun battle. The accused shooter, Darrion Taylor was killed.

Devonte Okeith Matthis, who was riding with Taylor on the train, pleaded guilty in Federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In a statement, United States attorney Gary Restaino said:

"Yesterday was an important step in securing justice on behalf of a federal law enforcement agent. We await the sentencing in this matter. In the meantime, we celebrate Michael Garbo's life of service, we mourn with his family and his colleagues at the drug enforcement administration, and we remember his end of watch on October 4, 2021."

Mathis’ sentencing is set for May 24.