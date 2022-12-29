Man charged for bank robberies on northwest side and south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating two bank robberies that occurred on Tucson's northwest side and Tucson's south side.
At around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, deputies responded to Chase Bank near North Oracle and W. Rudasill Roads in reference to an alleged armed robbery.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
Detectives said that the suspect had passed a note to a teller demanding money and threatening to shoot up the bank.
After a thorough search, the suspect was not located.
Detectives learned that the suspect had also robbed a Chase Bank near S. 12 Ave. and W. Ajo Way on Dec. 21.
Because the details of both cases were very similar, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Jorge Villagrana.
They located Villagrana on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. and he was apprehended without incident.
He was booked at Pima County Jail on multiple charges of robbery.