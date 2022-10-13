 Skip to main content
Man arrested in southwest Tucson in refence to a homicide

  • Updated
Johnny Rogers

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies are working on a homicide investigation after they responded to a call on the southwest side. 

On Thursday, just after midnight, deputies responded to the area of the 8400 block of South Fuller Rd. near Three Points. Deputies located a male who was in severe critical condition after an altercation. 

Fourty-two-year-old Travis Fletcher was found in severe critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The involved parties remained on the scene.

Fifty-one-year-old Johnny Rogers was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail for second-degree murder. 

Details are limited and more information will be released as it becomes available. 

