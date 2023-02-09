Jury seated in second Clements murder trial

TUCSON (KVOA) - A jury has been selected in the case of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering young Isabel Celis.
Christopher Clements is already serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murdering another young girl.
Over 90 people were called as prospective witnesses today.
The media was not allowed in Judge James Mariner's courtroom during the jury selection process and won't be allowed when testimony begins on Tuesday.
Well known criminal defense attorney Mike Piccarreta knows all too well what goes into selecting a jury in a high profile case.
"I would want people who are scientific, people who are logical, people who will weigh the evidence and see if its been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.""
Picarretta has handled many high profile cases in over 40 years as an attorney.
In this case he said he would not want hospital, social workers or teachers. He says they are too caring compassionate for a trial like this.
"If I am going for a hung jury I would like to throw as many strong willed people into the mix to get a debate going."
If it's an acquittal he wants, "Then I want a few on my side, and as many followers as I can get."
Piccarreta also shared his experience with juries.
"I haven't had a jury that I felt didn't do their best. That doesn't mean they always voted for my side. But I always felt that they took their time and did what they were supposed to do."
Five months ago a jury convicted Christopher Clements of killing and kidnapping 13 year old Maribel Gonzalez.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
Clements is also serving time for a burglary out of Maricopa county.