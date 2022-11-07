Judge denies request for new trial in Clements Case

TUCSON (KVOA) – Christopher Clements, convicted for the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez and suspected of killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis, has had his request for a new trial denied by a federal judge.
Clements, 40, was found guilty on counts of kidnapping a victim under the age of 15 and the first-degree murder of an individual under 15 years of age on Sept. 30.
After filing two motions, a motion for a new trial and a motion for ‘judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the verdict’, Judge James Marner denied both requests on Nov. 6.
Clements was set to be sentenced weeks ago but the date was moved due to the unresolved filed motions.
Sentencing will begin Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
Clements is also due to stand trial for the kidnapping and murder of Isabel Celis on Feb. 2, 2023.
Clements’ attorneys want to move the upcoming trial out of Pima County.