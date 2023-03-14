 Skip to main content
Incarcerated man who walked away in San Luis area has been found

TUCSON (KVOA) — The inmate who escaped on Monday morning has been found and returned to custody.

Jonathan Perryman walked from a work crew at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the San Luis area. He was a custody work crew member who was working at a recreation center at the time.

He was found at a hotel in South Phoenix at around 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

Perryman will be charged with criminal escape. 

He was sentenced out of Maricopa County on Nov. 16, 2022 for misconduct involving weapons.

