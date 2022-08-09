'He didn't deserve to die': Family of murder victim speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have released the cause of death of a 57-year-old man who was located on the southeast side in April.
The family told News 4 Tucson Lionel Hoaeae was shot multiple times.
The 57-year-old was found in the desert area near Harrison and Escalante roads on April 9.
A man walking his dog made the gruesome discovery.
"He didn't deserve to die like that. He really didn't. That was just horrible," said Jessica Mattos, his life partner.
Mattos is the mother of his two daughters, who are all devastated by his death. Also left behind Baby Nivea who he helped take care of.
A tearful Mattos added, "And that's what hurts the most because he loved her."
His daughters miss him every day.
Fighting back tears Brandi Mattos said, "It's just hard after seeing him every day of my life and then all of a sudden I don't. And then to find out how he went is even worse."
Even though their father had his struggles, including a a run-in with the law. Brie Hoaeae said, "Yes, he may have been a felon. Yes, he may have done time. Yes, he may have been homeless but he was still human. He had a heart a bigger one than anyone I can ever say."
Hoaeae was at their house every night for dinner, he did his laundry, and also helped with the yardwork, and whatever needed to be repaired.
The family said he wasn't allowed to stay there due to differences with Jessica's mother .
"He made wrong choices but that doesn't make him a bad person. Everybody deserves a second chance."
The family wants justice and has a message for the person who killed their loved one.
"Please find it in your heart to have a heart. We didn't do anything to you, you did what you needed to do for yourself, do something for us. Turn yourself in."
The family is pleading for your help. If you have information call 88-CRIME (882-2746).