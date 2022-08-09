'He didn't deserve to die': Family of murder victim speaks out

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash, Kaka Wash and Hickiwan Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'He didn't deserve to die': Family of murder victim speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD: Man finds body of a homeless man while walking dog

Lionel Hoaeae

 ADCRR

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have released the cause of death of a 57-year-old man who was located on the southeast side in April.

The family told News 4 Tucson Lionel Hoaeae was shot multiple times.

The 57-year-old was found in the desert area near Harrison and Escalante roads on April 9.

A man walking his dog made the gruesome discovery.

"He didn't deserve to die like that. He really didn't. That was just horrible," said Jessica Mattos, his life partner.

Mattos is the mother of his two daughters, who are all devastated by his death. Also left behind Baby Nivea who he helped take care of.

A tearful Mattos added, "And that's what hurts the most because he loved her."

His daughters miss him every day.

Fighting back tears Brandi Mattos said, "It's just hard after seeing him every day of my life and then all of a sudden I don't. And then to find out how he went is even worse."

Even though their father had his struggles, including a a run-in with the law. Brie Hoaeae said, "Yes, he may have been a felon. Yes, he may have done time. Yes, he may have been homeless but he was still human. He had a heart a bigger one than anyone I can ever say."

Hoaeae was at their house every night for dinner, he did his laundry, and also helped with the yardwork, and whatever needed to be repaired.

The family said he wasn't allowed to stay there due to differences with Jessica's mother .

"He made wrong choices but that doesn't make him a bad person. Everybody deserves a second chance."

The family wants justice and has a message for the person who killed their loved one.

"Please find it in your heart to have a heart. We didn't do anything to you, you did what you needed to do for yourself, do something for us. Turn yourself in."

The family is pleading for your help. If you have information call 88-CRIME (882-2746).

