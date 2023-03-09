Gunman who killed a Constable and two others last summer told parents about his plans

TUCSON (KVOA) - Explosive details of a mass shooting have been revealed in a just released Tucson Police report. the shooting happened on August 25 last year.
Four people died, including a Pima County Constable and the gunman took his own life.
The police report is nearly 200 pages.
In it shocking details about the gunman and his family to include they knew about their son's Deathwish.
At least a day before the shooting at the Lind Commons Apartments, Gavin Lee Stansell's mother, Candis, called police to conduct a welfare check.
She told Tucson police, she called hours prior because she thought this could happen.
She planned to come to Tucson on August 26th, to get Gavin.
The most chilling detail, Gavin's father told her, Gavin had a plan to wait and shoot the police when they came to evict him and to shoot as many people as possible.
The mother told police she had been texting and missing calls from officers.
She had spoken to Angela Fox, the apartment manager, in the morning and told her they would pay his rent. Fox told her it wasn't about money it was about safety concerns and a weapon being involved.
The mother didn't tell Angela about her son's plans to shoot people.
She also told police Gavin was in Tucson because he was on the run from police.
Tucson police also spoke to the father Josh who is not together with the mother.
He said Gavin told him he had plans for suicide by police.
The father told police he thought Gavin was bluffing and making a a cry for help. He didn't believe his son would follow through
The father said he received a text at 11:08 that morning it said, "I love you Dad, I'm sorry."
Three minutes later, Stansell shot Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay who was serving him an eviction notice.
He also shot Angela Fox Heath the apartment manager who went with the constable to serve the notice, and Elijah Molina Miranda who was visiting friends who lived next door to Stansell.