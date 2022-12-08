Governor Ducey announces statewide campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey joined the members of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council to announce the launch of the statewide campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking on Thursday.
They will include the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center Tip Line to report any signs of criminal or suspicious labor and sex trafficking activity from across Arizona.
“It can’t be overstated—human trafficking is real, it is pervasive and it’s an issue Arizona takes seriously,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Council and state agencies, Arizona’s youth, our tribal nations, and our entire state are able to join the fight in combating this horrific issue. Anyone can be a victim, but together we can ensure we are doing all we can to protect victims and stop human trafficking throughout our state.”
The initiative comes ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl to educate Arizonans on how to recognize the indicators of human trafficking and how to respond appropriately to possible cases.
“Arizona is committed to preventing trafficking activity throughout every corner of our state and providing victims with the support they need,” said Arizona Human Trafficking Council co-chair Maria Cristina Fuentes. “We are grateful to all of our partners making this work possible, but especially the McCain Institute who has supported the work of Council for the last 10 years, worked to train professionals throughout our state, and continues to invest in prevention, intervention, and services.”
To learn more about the initiative, visit this website.
To report trafficking or get help in Arizona, call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip here.