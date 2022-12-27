Former Border Patrol Agent sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Border Patrol Agent was sentenced to 152 months in prison and ordered to pay $151,000 in restitution to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Ramon Antonio Monreal-Rodriguez, 36, of Vail Arizona was sentenced on Dec. 14 for pleading guilty to bribery, conspiracy theory to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and conspiracy to provide firearms to a convicted felon for his role in 3 separate conspiracies in two federal criminal cases.
Between July and August 2018, Monreal-Rodriguez was involved in two firearm related conspiracies. In both, he unlawfully purchased firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealers on behalf of other individuals and provided firearms to felons who are not allowed to possess firearms.
While investigating the firearm related conspiracies, he also conspired to import narcotics into the U.S. from Mexico from Jan. until he was arrested in Sept. He smuggled narcotics across the border with a drug trafficking organization that he worked for.
He would retrieve the narcotics and take them past the checkpoint several miles from the border, often in his USBP vehicle. He then transported the drugs to the Tucson area.
He admitted to distributing 116 kilograms of cocaine and 107 kilograms of marijuana.
Monreal-Rodriguez also admitted to receiving cash from narcotic sales totaling in at least $1.2 million. He then transported that to the U.S.-Mexico border and gave it to other individuals so the cash could be smuggled into Mexico. He received cash payments for his role in the narcotics conspiracy.
Monreal-Rodriguez used his border patrol vehicle and its radio to securely transport the smuggled narcotics and cash proceeds.
He was also in possession of his service weapon when he picked up the narcotic nd dropped off the drug proceeds.