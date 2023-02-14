Father of slain child testifies he had nothing to do with daughter's disappearance and murder

TUCSON (KVOA) - Opening Statements today in the murder-kidnapping trial of Christopher Clements. This is his second trial.
He was convicted five months ago of similar charges involving a 13-year-old girl.
He was sentenced to life in prison.
The trial started with Judge James Marner letting the jurors know he had dismissed one of the jurors by phone on Monday.
He didn't explain why.
Both the state and Defense laid out the case to the jury this morning.
This afternoon Sergio Celis was the first to take the stand.
The prosecutor, Tracy Miller, asked Celis, "Did you have anything to do with Isabel's death and disappearance?
His response was an emotional... absolutely not... absolutely not.
Earlier in the day during opening statements Miller told the jury this was an unbelievable nightmare as six-year-old Isabel Celis was snatched from her home in April of 2012.
The nightmare turned into reality when she was discovered missing.
Five years later, Christopher Clements was in a bind and wanted to make a deal. He wanted charges dropped on an unrelated case and his car returned in exchange he would lead them to the remains of Isabel Celis.
In March 2017, her remains were found in a remote area located by Trico and Avra Valley Road.
Defense Atty Eric Kessler told jurors there was no evidence his client is responsible for the murder and disappearance of Isabel Celis.
He said there's no confession, no forensic evidence and he said the father Sergio was responsible and added evidence would prove that.
Testimony resumes tomorrow at 10:30 and the trial is scheduled to last until March 9.