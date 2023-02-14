 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Father of slain child testifies he had nothing to do with daughter's disappearance and murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzales, Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Opening Statements today in the murder-kidnapping trial of Christopher Clements. This is his second trial.

He was convicted five months ago of similar charges involving a 13-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

The trial started with Judge James Marner letting the jurors know he had dismissed one of the jurors by phone on Monday.

He didn't explain why.

Both the state and Defense laid out the case to the jury this morning.

This afternoon Sergio Celis was the first to take the stand.

The prosecutor, Tracy Miller, asked Celis, "Did you have anything to do with Isabel's death and disappearance?

His response was an emotional... absolutely not... absolutely not.

Earlier in the day during opening statements Miller told the jury this was an unbelievable nightmare as six-year-old Isabel Celis was snatched from her home in April of 2012.

The nightmare turned into reality when she was discovered missing.

Five years later, Christopher Clements was in a bind and wanted to make a deal. He wanted charges dropped on an unrelated case and his car returned in exchange he would lead them to the remains of Isabel Celis.

In March 2017, her remains were found in a remote area located by Trico and Avra Valley Road.

Defense Atty Eric Kessler told jurors there was no evidence his client is responsible for the murder and disappearance of Isabel Celis.

He said there's no confession, no forensic evidence and he said the father Sergio was responsible and added evidence would prove that.

Testimony resumes tomorrow at 10:30 and the trial is scheduled to last until March 9.

