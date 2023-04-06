Fatal collision near Tanque Verde road leaves two dead

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - A fatal collision near Tanque Verde road leaves a a man and a woman dead.
Personnel from Tucson Fire Department and The Tucson Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, they found that the vehicle had struck a concrete barrier.
The female passenger, 85-year-old Hilda Maness Shope, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver, 84-year-old William Burdett Shope, was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and had passed away at the hospital while detectives were investigating the scene.
Interviews and investigations conducted by officers and detectives determined that the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve as they exited onto the southbound Pantano road ramp going under the Tanque Verde road. The ongoing investigation is currently working to determine if Mr. Shoppe possibly experienced a medical issue prior to the collision.