Family of slain DEA agent start foundation in his name

TUCSON (KVOA) — Friends and family came together on Friday to celebrate the birthday of the DEA agent who was killed at the Amtrak Station in Tucson in 2021.
The 16-year veteran of the DEA was shot and killed as he and other members of the Counter Narcotics Alliance, a multiagency task force, were inspecting an Amtrak train for illegal drugs, guns and money.
"Alexis and I want to thank each and everyone of you guys for being here for Michael's 53rd birthday. It means the world to us," said his wife, Vida Garbo. "It's been very difficult for both of us. Everyday we wish he was home. But we are trying our best to do everything possible to make his legacy be known."
She says family, community support, along with the DEA family and the Nashville Police Department have kept them going, however, she credits her daughter for being her rock.
"We are proud to announce today we are starting the Michael Garbo Foundation," said Vida Garbo.
Vida says she's taking to heart what her husband's favorite saying was.
"We're not going to let a day go by and not let people realize the impact Michael had, how he would always say "Do the right thing," she added. "Michael fought the war on drug and guns, and he loved always helping others."
And to get the foundation going, the Arizona Rangers handed over a $2,000 check.
The foundation will also be giving our scholarships to stand out recruits at Metro Nashville PD, and his high school to include other law enforcement organizations.
To visit the Michael Garbo Foundation website, click here.