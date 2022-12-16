Elderly man stabbed to death, the alleged killer is a family member

TUCSON (KVOA) - New details on a deadly stabbing investigation that turned into a homicide.
An elderly man was killed this morning in his home on the southwest side.
The homicide unit wrapped their investigation with the arrest of the victim's 58-year old granddaughter.
News 4 Tucson spoke to several neighbors who were grief stricken over the murder of Delbert McBride.
Angie Fimbres lives in the area with her husband. They often walk their dog in the neighborhood.
"I think it's a terrible thing. When I found out. This gentleman is 90 years old. Why he had to be murdered is a shame. It really tugs at my heart that this gentleman was murdered," said Fimbres.
Sheriff's homicide detectives canvassed the neighborhood, and processed the scene.
They arrested McBride's 58-year-old step-granddaughter, Terri Sides.
She is now charged with second-degree murder. and has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
Another neighbor who asked not to be identified told us this is a quiet neighborhood.
He's rocked by today's violence.
"It's shocking. I am shocked when you told me that right now. I don't even know what to think. It's crazy. Like I said it's so quiet. I've been here for 10 years."
The suspect, Terri Sides, is scheduled to be in court Friday evening.