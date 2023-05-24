Driver of truck facing charges for causing crash near I-10 and Cushing Street

TUCSON (KVOA) — The driver of the utility truck that crashed into an SUV near I-10 and Cushing Street has been charged.

35-year-old Myles Dixon has been charged with felony criminal damage and a misdemeanor DUI.

Parts of southbound Frontage Road closed due to two vehicle crash Tucson Police Department investigating a crash that has shut down parts of Frontage Road.

A bond has not been set yet.

The Sun Link Streetcar service is back up and running in that area, but people should still expect delays.

Officials say an SUV and a utility truck crashed into a Sun Link Streetcar stop.

The driver of the SUV is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.