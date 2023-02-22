 Skip to main content
DPS finds over 1.2 million fentanyl pills while investigating crash in Sacaton

DPS finds over 1.2 million fentanyl pills while investigating crash in Sacaton

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says over 1.2 million fentanyl pills were seized during a crash investigation.

 Arizona DPS/KTVK

Click here for updates on this story

    SACATON, Arizona (KTVK) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says over 1.2 million fentanyl pills were seized during a crash investigation last week.

On Feb. 16, DPS troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-10 near Casa Blanca Road in Sacaton. DPS says the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control, causing his vehicle to roll over. He was thrown from the truck and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation of the crash, troopers found packages containing approximately 1,297,000 suspected fentanyl pills. DPS says the pills seized weigh around 286 pounds. The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, four out of every ten pills laced with fentanyl contain at least two milligrams of the synthetic opioid, which is a potentially lethal dose. DPS says there was enough fentanyl found in the truck to potentially kill more than half a million people.

On the same day as the crash, DPS troopers gave Narcan to a woman suspected of overdosing on fentanyl after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 93 in Congress. She was given a second dose of Narcan by the fire department and taken to a hospital.

DPS says troopers will continue working towards combating the illegal smuggling and distribution of drugs like fentanyl.

