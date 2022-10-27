Deputies investigating how dangerous inmate escaped

TUCSON (KVOA) — An internal investigation is now underway at the Pima County Jail.
The sheriff's department is working to understand how a man they call a dangerous inmate was able to escape.
That suspect walked out of the facility one week ago and Sheriff Chris Nanos says his department along with other agencies are following up every lead.
The U.S. Marshals is among the agencies looking for 43-year-old Oscar Alday.
He escaped by walking out of the Jail last Thursday.
Alday was spotted running down a street in his underwear. He hasn't been seen since.
That concerns a mother of four children who asked not to be identified.
She said, "It's very scary to know that they just run out the door and walk down the street from my house."
She also knows the escapee who she said went to Cholla High School with her.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there is now an internal investigation going on looking at a number of issues.
"Is there a construction design problem there? This wasn't a climb a fence and break through some door or anything. This was a he managed to manipulate the system squeeze through one door and out the other, and we didn't catch him in time."
He questions if there was an issue with the staff.
"Was staff sleeping at the wheel was staff just too busy?"
Alday is described as:
- Hispanic male
- 6 ft. tall
- 185 pounds
- Buzz haircut
- Brown eyes
He was booked into the jail the day before his escape on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.
Sheriff Nanos said he is confident they will find Oscar Alday.
The Marshals are offering up to a $5,000 reward.
Alday is considered armed and dangerous, please do not approach if seen.
If you have information call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.