County attorney claims Phoenix Attorney's threatened her if she exonerated Louis Taylor in Pioneer Hotel fire

TUCSON (KVOA)- A major development on Monday in the Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in Tucson back in 1970.
Louis Taylor, just 16-years-old at the time was arrested and convicted in their deaths.
Six years ago he was released due to new technology suggesting the fire wasn't arson but the fight to officially exonerate Taylor goes on.
On Monday, News 4 Tucson learned a Special Action has been filed by his lawyers in the case.
A 20-page Special Action detailed surprise allegations. Those allegations, that Pima County Attorney. Laura Conover wanted to exonerate Louis Taylor, but was threatened by phoenix lawyers. If she did.
That comes from former Tucson journalist and former city councilwoman, Nina Trasoff.
Trasoff volunteers to edit news releases for the county attorneys office.
She edited one that was never released.
It's dated May 28, 2022.
In her statement Trasoff said, "...Ms. Conover told me that she had reviewed Mr. Taylor's case and planned to exonerate him."
"Ms. Conover prepared a press release to that effect, and I helped with editing and verbiage of that press release."
"Ms. Conover did not release that draft of a proposed statement."
That never-released news release mentioned there was an "exhaustive 17 month investigation."
Conover goes on to say she "Concluded the Pima County Attorney's office could no longer support the criminal conviction against Louis Taylor in the Pioneer Hotel fire of 1970."
Also in the news release,
"Fire science has come a long, long way since 1970, and it is now understood that accidental fire more likely caused the pioneer to go up in a blazing burn rather than arson."
She added, "Though it was accepted (but wrong) in 1970 to allow race to be considered evidence in a criminal investigation, the original investigation was contaminated by the concept that "Black people are comfortable with setting fires, " which led to a profiled hunt and in part to the deliberate targeting of a 16 year old black boy who we know rescued several lives that night to instead end up as a suspect by dawn."
Again, that statement was never released. Instead a different release was sent to the media in August of 2022 that stated to the contrary.
"Why?" Trasoff statement indicated.
"When I next talked to Ms. Conover on this matter, after her August 2022 contrary statement, she told me she had not gone forward with the original press release, which had been scheduled for May 28, because Phoenix lawyers had threatened bar discipline and possible disbarment if she went forward with the plan to exonerate Mr.T aylor."
We contacted Laura Conover and she sent the following statement; "High-level prosecutorial decisions made by county attorneys and district attorneys across the nation often draw strong and sometimes fierce opinions. In performing my duties as prosecutor, I've proven my willingness and availability to listen to diverse feedback...
However, I've also proven that I make decisions based on facts and the law. While I carefully consider the opinions of my senior leadership team and the opinions of interested members of the community, the ultimate decisions I make are my own."