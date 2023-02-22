Clements DNA not on Celis bedding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Day 6 of testimony in the kidnapping-murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements. He's accused of killing 6 six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.
This is his second trial.
He was sentenced to life in prison last fall for the murder of Maribel Gonzalez.
An FBI agent who is a digital forensic examiner told jurors he examined Christopher Clements's cell phone and found some interesting searches.
Patrick Cullen told the jury he found the following searches, "Isabel Celis Sexy and "Isabel Celis Update"
In 2016 he came across another search, "Isabel was not kidnapped."
Jelena Myers is a Tucson police crime lab superintendent. She also took the stand and testified some blood spots found on the floor in Isabel's bedroom match the little girl's DNA. Blood the mother testified earlier was not on the floor the night before she disappeared.
Defense attorney Eric Kessler asked if Clements DNA had been found in any of the bedding in Isabel's room.
She replied there was no match to Christopher Clements.
Late this afternoon Jelena Egurolla a TPD detective said she and another detective interviewed Christopher Clements three weeks after the 6 year old was kidnapped took the stand.
Tucson Police were canvassing the neighborhood on May 10, 2012.
The prosecutors also played in court a recorded interview with Clements .
The recording was eight minutes long.
Detectives asked him where he was on Friday April 20, 2012.
He told detectives on Friday April 20 he was at Hooters on Ina Road with friends and then went to Bedrocks until closing 12 or 12:30 a.m. He said he also picked up a friend and gave her a ride home.
He says he made home at 5 a.m.
Testimony resumes Thursday at 10:30 a.m.