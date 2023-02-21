 Skip to main content
Christopher Clements electronic devices has a "Secret App" folder

  • Updated
  • 0
Isabel Celis, Maribel Gonzales, Christopher Clements

TUCSON (KVOA) —It is now the second week of the murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements.

He's accused of kidnapping and killing six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

Her remains were located five years later.

Most people on the stand were expert witnesses.

This morning two forensic anthropologists who identified Isabel's remains in 2017.

A retired TPD digital forensic examiner took the stand.

Russell Blaylock told the jurors he reviewed several electronic devices belonging to Christopher Clements.

He told the court he discovered a folder called "My secret app".

It had over 1,200 images.

Those photos were mostly of young females scantily dressed.

Some of the images were flashed on the TV monitors.

The retired officer told jurors dates those images were placed in my secret app folders.

Blaylock also told the jurors he found three searches on Clements's computer pertaining to Isabel Celis.

Isabel Celis

Body found in the desert

Trace evidence on body

And Isabel Celis sexy.

The defense asked if there were any pictures of Isabel Celis, the Celis home or the parents on My Secret App.

Blaylock replied no.

Tags

