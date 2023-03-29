Christopher Clements attorneys asking for change of judge in retrial

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned the attorneys for Christopher Clements are asking for a change of judge in his retrial.

2nd trial of man accused in Tucson girls' death goes to jury Jurors deliberated for 5 1/2 hours Thursday in the second murder trial of a man accused of killing two Tucson girls a couple years apart. No verdict has been reached yet and deliberations will resume Friday morning. Christopher Clements is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping and other felony charges in the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis, who was reported missing from her bedroom in her parents’ home in April 2012. Last September, the 41-year-old Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison after being convicted in the 2014 death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. A different Pima County Superior Court jury heard 10 days of testimony from 30 witnesses in Clements’ second murder trial that began Feb. 14.

The Christopher Clements trial ended earlier this month in a mistrial after jurors were not able to reach a verdict due to one lone juror who did not want to convict him.

He is accused of kidnapping and murder of Isabel Celis.

Clements' lawyers argue that Judge James Marner met with jurors after the mistrial was announced and told them facts that were withheld during the case.

The lawyers say that the judge should not have said anything to those jurors, including his conviction in the kidnapping and murder of young Maribel Gonzalez, whose body was found not far from Celis' in the desert area of northwest Tucson.

Clements' lawyers argue Judge Marner's actions show bias and prejudice against their client.

At this point, no date has been set for his retrial.