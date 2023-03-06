Celis family issues statement

TUCSON (KVOA) - When the judge declared a "Mistrial" in the Christopher Clements murder-kidnapping trial, it caught many people by surprise... Including former jurors in the Maribel Gonzalez trial.
Clements maintains his innocence according to his attorney.
Clements will be back in court at the end of the month to decide a new trial date.
Defense attorney Eric Kessler told News 4 Tucson, "I know that he is looking forward to another opportunity for another trial.'"
Kessler along with Joseph Di Roberto represent Christopher Clements.
"He's always maintained his innocence and he's hoping that he will be exonerated," added Kessler.
He said from the juror questions he knew there was a split.
However sources tell News 4 Tucson the final vote was 11 to convict and one to acquit.
"It only takes one in a criminal case to hang up a jury," said Kessler.
Quite the opposite occurred last fall when two people sat on the jury that convicted Clements in the murder-kidnapping trial of 13-year old Maribel Gonzalez. Both sat through the entire Isabel Celis trial .
Their reaction to the mistrial.
"I was stunned...", said one juror.
"Extremely disappointed to see a hung jury in this case," said the other.
Both asked to remain anonymous. and both agree, after listening all the evidence they maintain Clements is guilty in the Celis case as well.
Making it even more difficult seeing the Celis family in the courtroom.
"Extreme pain, extreme hurt in the faces of the family. And it hurt to see their hurt."
Both are hopeful a second trial will have a different outcome.
"It will never bring their back their child but if there's any closure that might help them a little bit and our hearts are with them."
As for the defense, "The Celis case is a very dark and troublesome case for a number of reasons, and I cannot imagine that it was anything but terribly stressful for the Celis family."
The Celis family issued a statement to News 4 Tucson.
It reads "We very much want another trial. We are grateful to the prosecutors for going forward with a second trial because all we want is justice for Isa."
The former jurors both agree they want justice as well.
Kessler had nothing but praise for the prosecutors and the job they did.
Now they have to do it all over again in a second trial.