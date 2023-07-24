Carlee Russell, who went missing in Alabama after 911 call about a child on an interstate, says through her attorney she was not kidnapped

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Growler Wash, Kuakatch Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Gunsight Wash,
Daniels Arroyo, Rio Cornez Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Sikort
Chuapo Wash and Tenmile Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Why.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 500 PM MST...

At 417 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Avra Valley, or 21 miles west of Marana, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. Russell, the Alabama woman who earlier this month went missing for 49 hours after making a 911 call about a child on an interstate, said she was not kidnapped and did not see a baby on the side of the road, according to a statement from her attorney.

 Hoover Police Department

(CNN) — Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who earlier this month went missing for 49 hours after making a 911 call about a child on an interstate, said she was not kidnapped and did not see a baby on the side of the road, according to a statement from her attorney.

The statement from attorney Emory Anthony – read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon – said the 26-year-old woman never left the Hoover area and acted alone.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community,” Anthony said.

On July 13, Russell was driving to her home in Hoover from her job in Birmingham, about 10 miles to the north, when she called 911 to say she was stopping her car to check on a child.

She then called a family member who lost contact with her – though the line remained open, according to the Hoover Police Department.

She returned home on foot about 49 hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., according to Hoover police.

