 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, Russian state news reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, Russian state news reports

US basketball star Brittney Griner -- who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling -- will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, after a Russian court extended her detention.

 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

US basketball star Brittney Griner -- who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling -- will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Griner, 31, has been officially classified as "wrongfully detained," a US State Department official told CNN in May.

Supporters, including Griner's family and the WNBA, have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury plays in Russia during that league's offseason.

Griner's detention has been extended repeatedly. A Russian court announced in March it had extended her pretrial detention until mid-May. Last month, Griner's detention was extended once again until June 18, TASS reported at the time.

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you