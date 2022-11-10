Bride-to-be's wedding dress stolen by porch pirate on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are looking for the people who stole a bride-to-be's wedding dress from her front porch.
The holiday season is around the corner, and that's when more deliveries are being dropped off to people's houses.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department tend to see more porch pirate cases during the end of the year than at any other time.
Bride-to-be Emily Kronick, and her U.S. Marine Fiancé Joseph, searched the mailbox and multiple areas for her package, but little to their surprise, something much worse happened.
He said, "I was able to find the footage of when the three individuals grabbed her wedding dress and went into the car."
The doorbell camera video captured a man running up to the porch while covering his face. He then grabbed the package and ran away.
Just seconds before that, a young woman is seen on camera scoping out the porch before the man runs off with the package. This happened Sunday in Tucson around 8 pm.
Bride-to-be Emily Kronick said, "We just want them caught. We can tell from the behavior in the video that this isn't the first time they have taken something off someone's front porch. This is not going to be the last time."
Porch pirates tend to steal more around the holiday season. That's why the Pima County Sheriff's Office has some tips so you can keep your packages safe.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Public Information officer Deputy Tyler Legg said, "Track your packages, know when to expect those deliveries to be made, do your very best to be home for your delivery and if you're unable to consider having a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up the package."
The wedding is just four months away, and the stolen wedding dress is taking a toll on the future bride.
Kronick said, "It's not replaceable at the moment now. Unfortunately, this dress is out of stock. It's the principle of watching the act of these kids stealing my dress, and they think there is no consequence to this."
The Pima county Sheriff's Department is investigating this theft.
If you recognize the people in the video, call the department at (520)-351-4600.