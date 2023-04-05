AZGFD offers a reward for information on dead javelina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department will reward up to $500 dollars for information on the death of a javelina.

The AZGFD found it on Feb. 28 of this year in Saddlebrooke. It was discovered to have been shot 17 times with a pellet gun and died despite receiving medical treatment.

Hunting any javelina in the state of Arizona without either hunting license or hunt-permit tag is illegal.

If you have any information and would like to report it, you can call Operation Game Theft at 800-352-0700. Callers are to reference case Operation Game Thief #23-000405.