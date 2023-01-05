Authorities seeking robbery suspect in multiple robberies

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking a robbery suspect who allegedly robbed three Chase Banks in Oct.
On Oct. 6 at around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank near River Road and North Campbell Avenue in reference to reports of a robbery. The suspect allegedly robbed the victim who had utilized the walk up ATM. The suspect approached her with a handgun and demanded money. He fled on foot.
On Oct. 25 at around 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank near North Oracle and West Rudasill Roads for reports of a robbery. The same suspect approached the victim after they had used the walk up ATM as well. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money, wearing the same clothing as before.
On Oct. 26 at around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank near E. River Rd. and N. Campbell Ave. The suspect approached the victim after they had used the ATM demanding money. The suspect was dressed in the same clothing as the previous two robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip with a potential reward by text, phone, or by going to 88crime.org.