Authorities investigating homicide in Sahuarita Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday in Sahuarita.
According to Sahuarita Police, they received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Police followed up on the call and located two people who were dead inside the home.
Police say this incident is an apparent murder-suicide, but has not been confirmed at this time.
A neighbor tells News 4 Tucson that he is totally shocked by this incident.
This story is developing. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.