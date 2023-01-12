 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating homicide in Sahuarita Thursday

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday in Sahuarita.

According to Sahuarita Police, they received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police followed up on the call and located two people who were dead inside the home.

Police say this incident is an apparent murder-suicide, but has not been confirmed at this time. 

A neighbor tells News 4 Tucson that he is totally shocked by this incident.

This story is developing. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

