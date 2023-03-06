Authorities investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in midtown Tucson early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m., deputies received a call from a man reporting that his roomate had shot another man and responded to the 900 block of E. Elm St.
Upon arrival, they located a man in the street with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died shortly after.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Lera.
Detectives learned that Lera was causing a disturbance outside the caller's resident. The roommate, who was armed, and the caller, went outside to investigate when they became involved in a physical altercation with Lera. During the altercation, shots were fired and Lera was struck.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.