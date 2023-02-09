Authorities investigating hit and run Thursday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson police are investigating a hit and run that put one man in the hospital.
The officer who responded to the hit and run also got into a car crash, while he was inside of his patrol car.
Tucson police sent an officer to midtown after receiving a call that a man was laying in the street.
When the officer got near the intersection of North Stone Ave and Glenn Street, he used his vehicle to block the street for the man’s protection.That's when a driver struck the officer while he was inside of his patrol car.
Police said they arrested 42-year-old Edward Esquibel Jr. of suspicion of a DUI. He is facing multiple charges.
The officer was transported to the hospital but is in stable condition with serious injuries. The accident happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m.
"They roped off the street for the crime scene, it was closed till about 9:30 in the morning," said a supervisor at AZ Auto Traders, Glen Westover.
Westover works in the area and he said he’s not surprised something like this happened at the intersection.
“It's getting really bad on this street, Glenn is packed every morning, bumper to bumper. A lot of people speed,” said Westover.
Westover also said he thinks he knows the reason why accidents are happening.
"So you got a mixture of people wanting to rush home. Then you got students that really don't know how to drive yet. Also there are the idiots that just want to speed everywhere.You hear 'em speeding right through the stoplight all the time" said Westover.