Authorities investigating deadly crash in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.
Just after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Speedway Blvd and North country Club Road for a report of a serious-injury collision involving two vehicles and a bicyclist.
A silver Nissan Frontier pickup had approached the westbound intersection and was preparing to turn left onto south Country Club. The vehicle failed to yielded the right-of-way and turned left in front of a black Honda Accord that was traveling east through the intersection.
The impact from both vehicles colliding forced the Honda into the bicycle lane and onto the sidewalk, colliding with the bicyclist who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the Impaired Driver Enforcement United responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Nissan was impaired at the time of the collision.
He has been identified as 52-year-old Matthew Lee Taleck and has been charged with manslaughter, property damage, and two counts of endangerment. He was booked into Pima County Jail.
The driver of the Honda was identified as a 23-year-old male and was arrested and booked for unrelated charges.
The bicyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Williams Escalante.