Authorities arrest woman in reference to homicide Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been arrested for the allegedly killing a man near downtown Tucson on Friday.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 7 East University Blvd for reports of a shooting. Witnesses located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
The victim, 20-year-old Jesus Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives learned that Romero and Makenzy Jarman had set up a deal with an unidentified man with the goal of robbing him at a nearby park. Romero was shot during a struggle of the attempted robbery.
The unidentified man was able to get away before police arrived on the scene. Jarman and Romero left the park in a car and collided with a curb and stopped in the parking lot of 7 East University Blvd.
Jarman was arrested due to probable cause. She was charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. You can remain anonymous.