Authorities arrest fugitive from Maryland

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - A fugitive from Baltimore County, Maryland was arrested by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Apr. 4.
The Sheriff’s department was made aware of the suspect’s possible presence in the Tucson area on Thursday Mar. 30th, 2023.
The subject, 33-year-old Adrian Vildusea, was then located and apprehend by the department’s Fugitive Investigation Unit with the assistance of the Community Engagement Team.
Vildusea, whom had an active arrest warrant for sexual assault in Baltimore County, Maryland, was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.