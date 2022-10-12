Armed robbery suspect arrested in Casa Grande

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a bank robbery in Casa Grande.
Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Nelson was arrested for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo Bank located at 1276 E. Florence Blvd.
The suspect was reportedly seen entering a bank wearing a mask and gloves, displaying a handgun in his waistband, and passing a bank teller a note demanding money.
Officers caught Nelson running in an alley north of the bank and initiated a foot pursuit. Police K9 was dispatched and Nelson was located hiding under a covered ATV in the driveway of a residence.
Nelson was found to be in possession of evidence linking him to the robbery. The handgun was also located in the area, says CGP.
This serves as a great example of the public seeing something suspicious and reporting it immediately.