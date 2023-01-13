Arizona man indicted for smuggling drugs across border

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man from San Luis, Arizona has been indicted for smuggling drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Jan. 3, 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis, Arizona, has been indicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine.
In Dec. 2022, he applied for entry into the U.S. from Mexico at the San Luis Port of Entry near Yuma, AZ.
At the port, Border Protections officers discovered 170 cellophane-wrapped packages concealed in the quarter panels, doors, rocker panels, firewall, and dashboard.
In total, officers found over 175 pounds of methamphetamine in Millan's vehicle.
A conviction on each charged offense carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.