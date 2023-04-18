Arizona leads country in fentanyl pill seizures

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fentanyl is considered by many as a crisis here in the United States.
Arizona leads the country in pill seizures, according to the Drug Enforcement Admiration there have been over 100,000 overdose deaths in this country.
DEA said the Sinaloa Cartel is responsible and they're doing all they can to stop them with the help of their Mexican counterparts.
Tucson is a hub for trafficking fentanyl. They said, Oracle and Grant is well known where people can buy, sell and use the deadly drug.
"They don't care how many people they are killing in the United States they just want to make their money." That's what Special Agent Polo Ruiz told News 4 Tucson. He heads the Tucson district office for DEA. He's referring to members of the Sinaloa drug cartel considered the most dangerous and ruthless..
"You got the Sinaloa cartel distribution networks that are based out of here in Tucson and Phoenix. They are distributing the drugs here and then that's why you see large amounts of violence in different areas."
Ruiz added, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have "arrested many members of the Sinaloa drug cartel here in Arizona here in Tucson and in Phoenix."
Just days ago the Department of Justice handed up federal indictments from three separate states, California, Illinois, and New York.
The court documents allege members of the Sinaloa cartel to include Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons known as "Los Chapitos", Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada , four Chinese citizens and a man from Guatemala are alleged to have distributed 56-thousand kilos of drugs and laundering tens of millions of dollars.
Ruiz commented, "We have to do our part in trying to save lives. Saving lives is trying to give them more the hammer and bring them to justice."
The investigation is far from over. Special Agents Ruiz told News 4 Tucson he expects more indictments to come.