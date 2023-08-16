Arizona Attorney General comments on Trump indictment

TUCSON (KVOA) — Attorney General Kris Mayes confirms her office is investigating the fake elector scheme in Arizona after the 2020 Election.
Mayes gave very few details on the case, saying her office usually doesn't provide updates on current investigations.
Her comments come after it was revealed Arizona is mentioned fice in the indictment handed by a Georgia grand jury, accusing the former president and other defendants of trying to pressure the Arizona Speaker of the House.
The indictment cacuses the former president and other defendants of trying t pressure then Arizona Speaker of the House, Rusty Bowers, to overturn Arizona's election results.
The indictments point to an alleged phone call made to Bowers where he told Trump "I voted for you. I worked for you. I campaigned for you. I just won't do anything illegal for you."