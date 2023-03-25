Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

Actor Jonathan Majors, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday morning in an alleged domestic dispute, New York police say.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody following a 911 call made from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement said. The 30-year-old woman had "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said.

Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor is "completely innocent" and was "provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry said in a statement Sunday.

That evidence would include two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations, the attorney claimed, as well as video footage from a vehicle where the incident purportedly occurred and testimony from the driver and other witnesses.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said.

Majors is no longer in police custody, according to the NYPD Saturday night.

In the wake of the allegations, the US Army announced it is pulling two recently released recruiting ads featuring Majors, saying in a statement it was "deeply concerned."

"While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," the statement from the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.