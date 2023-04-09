A woman is dead after being hit by a truck in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman has died after a collision in central Tucson.

Authorities responded to the 4500 block of East Pima Street for reports of a woman lying in the street in a blanket.

TFD transported her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead.

Detectives continued the investigation. They say she was lying in the street and got up and moved in front of an oncoming truck.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers determined that the driver of the Dodge Ram was impaired at the time of the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Due to the circumstances of the collision, detectives will be presenting the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review to determine what charges are appropriate for the driver of the Dodge Ram.