A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding, especially of city streets.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
The greater Tucson Metro area, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Three Points, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson Estates and
Saguaro National Park West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 521 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorm was located near
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,
Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National
Park East, Summit, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 528 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Drexel Heights,
or 10 miles west of Tucson, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east
central Pima, southern Graham and northwestern Cochise Counties
through 600 PM MST...

At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 11 miles north of Benson, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Benson, Mescal, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 292 and 305.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 291.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin

One person is dead and four wounded after a stabbing incident on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin.

 WCCO

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Scott Knudson told CNN multiple witnesses called law enforcement when the stabbing occurred on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin, and the victims and the suspect are believed to have been tubing. The attack happened Saturday afternoon.

"It was a tragic, shocking sight for families floating down the river," he said.

The victims were tubing with two different groups, with a total of around 20 people, according to CNN affiliate WLUK-TV. The television station reports investigators are still working to determine whether the suspect knew the victims and what led to the stabbing.

Deputies were able to locate a suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, with the help of a witness who had taken a photograph of the person. WLUK-TV reported the suspect was arrested around an hour and a half after the stabbing while he was leaving the river downstream.

Knudson said the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.

A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died in the stabbing, and a woman and three men -- all of whom are believed to be in their 20s -- were critically injured. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital in the Minneapolis and two were taken there by ambulance, WLUK-TV said. The names of the victims are also being withheld at this time, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Knudson said the Apple River is a popular destination in the Minneapolis / St. Paul area. The attack occurred in a section of the river about 35 miles east of Minneapolis, according to WLUK-TV.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.